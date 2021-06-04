Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.74.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $166.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $502.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

