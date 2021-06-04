Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys 9,463 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Ingredion accounts for 1.1% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned about 0.16% of Ingredion worth $9,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,857,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,674,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,734 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Ingredion by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,642,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,614,000 after acquiring an additional 246,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ingredion by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61,149 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Ingredion by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after acquiring an additional 465,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on INGR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Ingredion stock opened at $96.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 254.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.48.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

