Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.1% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $113.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 88.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

