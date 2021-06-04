Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,497 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 719,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $152,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,311 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 20.6% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 25.5% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in Visa by 45.6% during the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 31,234 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

Visa stock opened at $229.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $446.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

