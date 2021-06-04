Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $7.89 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 340,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $209.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.97. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $210.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

