Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases 4,906 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $112.92 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.55. The company has a market capitalization of $199.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.