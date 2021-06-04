Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 1.3% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FedEx by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $440,593,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.33.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $306.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.07. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $127.29 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

