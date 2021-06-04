Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Trims Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TT stock opened at $183.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $189.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.73.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

