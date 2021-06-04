Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Alteryx worth $10,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYX. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $587,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $2,612,648. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYX opened at $76.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.12 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.89.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

