Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) Stock Price Down 6%

Aly Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALYE) shares dropped 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32.

Aly Energy Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALYE)

Aly Energy Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The company offers solids control systems and surface rental equipment. Its surface rental equipment include capacity tanks with circulating systems, associated pumps, and ancillary equipment; and solid control equipment comprises centrifuges and auxiliary components that can be integrated into a closed loop mud system.

