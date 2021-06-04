Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Tredje AP fonden’s 4th Largest Position

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.2% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $177,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,187.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,437.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,272.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

