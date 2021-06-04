AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.94) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the lowest is ($1.22). AMC Entertainment posted earnings of ($5.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.23) to ($2.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. The firm’s revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.22) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

NYSE:AMC traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,159,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,842,328. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $430,883.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,130.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,874,074 shares of company stock worth $26,321,449 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

