AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Sells $681,692.32 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $681,692.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded down $3.43 on Friday, hitting $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 327,393,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,472,844. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMC. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,951 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

