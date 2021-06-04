AMEPAY (AME) Market Capitalization Tops $8.89 Million

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $168,045.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00067582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $112.41 or 0.00302273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00249834 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.61 or 0.01160550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,190.05 or 1.00000702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

