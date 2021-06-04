American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,859 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 74,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.92. 117,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $165.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.90.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.