American Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

American Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 211,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 1.0% of American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after buying an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,325,000 after acquiring an additional 54,170 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after buying an additional 493,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 26,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $24.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

