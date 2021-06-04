American Financial Group Inc. Has $45.43 Million Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

American Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,454 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group accounts for about 7.6% of American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. American Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Nexstar Media Group worth $45,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 572,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,450,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 6,552 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $1,033,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,552,865.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,444 shares of company stock valued at $18,468,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.68. 861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,680. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.86. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.10 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

