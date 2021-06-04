American Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,661,504 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

American Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,661,504 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 113,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,166,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is -338.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

