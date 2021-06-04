American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,587,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after buying an additional 536,680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total transaction of $228,349.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,778.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,135 shares of company stock worth $23,287,105. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $343.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.57. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $345.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.