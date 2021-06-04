American International Group Inc. Sells 1,097 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,665,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $907,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,978,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gartner by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,065,000 after buying an additional 101,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gartner by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,389,000 after buying an additional 37,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,850 shares of company stock worth $13,887,776 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

IT opened at $233.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.36 and a twelve month high of $239.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.