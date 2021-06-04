American International Group Inc. Sells 602 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $219.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $226.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.74.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.73.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

