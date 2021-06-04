American Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,927 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 722% compared to the typical daily volume of 356 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:AREC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. 221,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,081,524. The company has a market capitalization of $174.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of -0.76. American Resources has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $8.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that American Resources will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AREC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in American Resources during the first quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Resources in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AREC shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on American Resources from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on American Resources in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

