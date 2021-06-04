American Superconductor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 5,654 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 540% compared to the average daily volume of 883 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMSC shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 97,148 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 180,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,234 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMSC traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 51,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

