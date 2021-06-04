American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Tower worth $66,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in American Tower by 9.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in American Tower by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 3,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 30.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 42.5% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in American Tower by 20.0% during the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 40,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,190. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

