American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,081 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.22% of American Water Works worth $59,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.17.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $156.04 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

