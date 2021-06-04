Ameriprise Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 597 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 929% compared to the typical daily volume of 58 put options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.44.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $263.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -599.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.45. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $138.70 and a 52-week high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

