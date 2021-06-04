AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Position Decreased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen accounts for 1.5% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.46% of AmerisourceBergen worth $113,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $1,487,418.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,747,151.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,356 shares of company stock worth $11,760,876. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,619. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.50. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

