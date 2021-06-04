AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at $24,776,084.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,356 shares of company stock worth $11,760,876. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $116.80 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

