AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 163,527 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.17% of AMETEK worth $51,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $263,121,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in AMETEK by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,015,000 after purchasing an additional 598,826 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in AMETEK by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,050,000 after purchasing an additional 541,905 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AME stock opened at $136.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

