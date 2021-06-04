AMG National Trust Bank Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 533.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,953 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,118,000 after purchasing an additional 161,546 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 282,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.