Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 95.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,701 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Amkor Technology worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,085,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 544,924 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 291.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 391,820 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,804,000. 39.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at $393,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $367,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,650. 58.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMKR opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.57. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

