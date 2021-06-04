Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $525.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to report $525.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $522.32 million and the highest is $527.70 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $464.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMRX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In related news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,231.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 229,125 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 73,602 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRX opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.85. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

