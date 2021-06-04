Amon Price Down 19.5% This Week (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 26% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, Amon has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Amon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Amon has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $60,682.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00076738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00023078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.35 or 0.00973841 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.58 or 0.09695101 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00050434 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 708,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

