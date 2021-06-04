AmonD (AMON) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. AmonD has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $1,688.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 832,935,970 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

