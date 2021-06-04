Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen Sells 10,000 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $186,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,552.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.79. 149,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,342. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.06 million, a P/E ratio of 375.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $22.69.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.
