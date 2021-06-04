Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen Sells 10,000 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $186,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,552.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.79. 149,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,342. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.06 million, a P/E ratio of 375.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.