Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stake Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 451,713 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Amphenol worth $60,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APH opened at $68.04 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.19.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

