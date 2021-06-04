Analysts Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Post $1.06 EPS

Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.29. 7,165,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,566,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.71.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

