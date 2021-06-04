Analysts Anticipate Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Badger Meter reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Badger Meter.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

BMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $92.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.23. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $111.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Badger Meter (BMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.