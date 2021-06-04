Analysts Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

CHD stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $98.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

