Analysts Anticipate CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to Announce $1.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 293.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $5.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CIT Group.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.43) EPS. CIT Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

Shares of CIT Group stock remained flat at $$53.50 during trading on Friday. 322,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

