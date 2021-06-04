Analysts Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.09. Duluth posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

DLTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

DLTH traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.20. Duluth has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $483.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 27.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

