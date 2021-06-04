Analysts Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report sales of $4.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.39 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $3.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $18.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $18.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.85 billion to $19.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of EMR opened at $97.50 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

