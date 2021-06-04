Analysts Anticipate MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). MediciNova reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MediciNova.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ MNOV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 146,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,714. The company has a market capitalization of $198.49 million, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.43. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MediciNova in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

