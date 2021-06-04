Analysts Anticipate Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). Resonant posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%.

RESN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RESN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Resonant by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,892,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 105,711 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Resonant by 402.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 52,740 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

