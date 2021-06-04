Analysts Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will announce sales of $19.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.72 billion and the highest is $19.93 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $17.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year sales of $79.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.54 billion to $81.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $82.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.27 billion to $85.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.42.

In other T-Mobile US news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,477 shares of company stock worth $21,174,398 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 18,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,480,000. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $142.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $99.79 and a 12-month high of $143.09. The firm has a market cap of $177.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

