Analysts Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 72,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $561,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 134,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,083,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,328,000 after buying an additional 206,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $192.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

