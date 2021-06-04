Analysts Anticipate Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.48 Million

Brokerages expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to post $311.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.85 million and the lowest is $310.00 million. Wix.com reported sales of $236.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

WIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.28.

Shares of WIX opened at $254.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.94. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $208.51 and a 52 week high of $362.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

