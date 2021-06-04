Analysts Expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to announce $40.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. ChannelAdvisor reported sales of $37.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $158.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.67 million to $160.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $172.95 million, with estimates ranging from $171.10 million to $176.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.34 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECOM. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.78. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.81 million, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $10,454,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,758,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $3,809,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

