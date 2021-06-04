Analysts Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.30). Columbia Sportswear reported earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,483,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,610,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,152 shares of company stock worth $2,324,148 over the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,569,000 after buying an additional 544,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,006,000 after acquiring an additional 474,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,169,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 276,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 194,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after buying an additional 131,319 shares during the last quarter. 42.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $100.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.66. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

