Analysts Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will report sales of $1.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.25 million and the lowest is $550,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $620,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 million to $8.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.28 million, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $4.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 520.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $5.50 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $271.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

